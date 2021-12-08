UPDATE: Williams, Harris could actually return before Sunday

Apparently there are more semantics to these things than we all initially thought. Apologies for any and all confusion on this matter.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chargers placed both Mike Williams and Chris Harris Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list after both were deemed close contacts of Keenan Allen who was placed on the list two days ago.

Initially, it was expected that since Williams is unvaccinated, his mandatory five-day isolation period would cause him to miss Sunday’s game against the Giants. However, it’s been clarified that the five-day isolation period doesn’t start from the day they were placed on the list, but from the day of the close contact. If that is the case, Williams has a chance to return for Sunday.

As for Harris, whom is believed to vaccinated, he’ll be able to return as long as he tests negative up until this Sunday’s game.

Same goes for Allen who simply needs to record back-to-back negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Keep those fingers crossed, everyone.