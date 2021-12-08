Justin Herbert named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Needing a win in the worst way to maintain control over their postseason fates, Justin Herbert and the Chargers went into Cincinnati and put up 41 points in a decisive victory over Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

For his efforts, the league office named Herbert as this week’s AFC Offensive Player of the Week. This is his first such honor of his career.

The Steelers’ T.J. Watt was named the Defensive Player of the Week while Dolphins punter Michael Palardy was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.

After a lackluster performance in Denver the week before, Herbert bounced back with 317 yards and three first half touchdowns which allowed the Bolts to build a commanding 24-point lead to begin the game. Herbert dazzled with numerous “wow” throws, including a cross-body throw to Keenan Allen for a first down on the opening drive and a massive over-the-shoulder completion to Mike Williams which led to one of their two scores in the opening period. On top of all that, he also recorded a catch for a two-point conversion and notched a tackle to save a potential touchdown.

Overall it was a classic Herbert performance with multiple deep strikes down the field and several “Did you see that?”-type plays. Honestly, it’s a little crazy this is only his first time winning this honor after so many of his previous games where he also lit the world on fire.

Regardless, congrats Herbie! To the first of many!