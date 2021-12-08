Chargers vs. Giants Week 14: By The Numbers

For what seems like the first time this entire season, the Chargers are heading into a week with what most would probably consider a “gimme” matchup with the Giants coming to SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

This team isn’t killing it in any one fact of the game, nor are they really even average in any one area. New York is 4-8 on the year and they’ve already lost their top-two quarterbacks while having recently fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

So for once, the Chargers are heading into a game where the entire fan base can go ahead, relax, and assume this game will be a cake walk.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.

Let’s dive right in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game:

Points per game:

Passing yards per game:

Rushing yards per game:

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 3,547 yards, 27 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 663

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Eight

Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 929

Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 86

Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams, RB Austin Ekeler - Seven

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 350.7

Points allowed per game: 26.2

Passing yards allowed per game: 209.5

Rushing yards allowed per game: 141.2

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 100

Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White - Six

Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 7.5

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven

Interceptions: Three players tied at two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Joey Bosa - Four

Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis - Two

Giants Offense

Total yards per game: 311.8

Points per game: 17.6

Passing yards per game: 221.0

Rushing yards per game: 90.8

Top Performers

Passing: QB Daniel Jones - 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Devontae Booker - 376

Rushing touchdowns: Three players tied at two -

Receiving yards: WR Kenny Golladay - 409

Receptions: WR Kadarius Toney - 35

Receiving Touchdowns: TE Evan Engram - Two

Bengals Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 365.3

Points allowed per game: 22.8

Passing yards allowed per game: 242.5

Rushing yards allowed per game: 122.8

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Tae Crowder - 88

Tackles for loss: EDGE Azeez Ojulari - Six

Sacks: EDGE Azeez Ojulari - 6.5

Passes Defended: CB James Bradberry - 11

Interceptions: S Xavier McKinney - Five

Forced fumbles: S Logan Ryan - Two

Fumble recoveries: CB James Bradberry - Two