Chargers vs. Giants Week 14: By The Numbers

Let’s take a look at this matchup on paper.

By Michael Peterson
New York Giants v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

For what seems like the first time this entire season, the Chargers are heading into a week with what most would probably consider a “gimme” matchup with the Giants coming to SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

This team isn’t killing it in any one fact of the game, nor are they really even average in any one area. New York is 4-8 on the year and they’ve already lost their top-two quarterbacks while having recently fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

So for once, the Chargers are heading into a game where the entire fan base can go ahead, relax, and assume this game will be a cake walk.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.

Let’s dive right in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game:
Points per game:
Passing yards per game:
Rushing yards per game:

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 3,547 yards, 27 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 663
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Eight
Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 929
Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 86
Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams, RB Austin Ekeler - Seven

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 350.7
Points allowed per game: 26.2
Passing yards allowed per game: 209.5
Rushing yards allowed per game: 141.2

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 100
Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White - Six
Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 7.5
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven
Interceptions: Three players tied at two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Joey Bosa - Four
Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis - Two

Giants Offense

Total yards per game: 311.8
Points per game: 17.6
Passing yards per game: 221.0
Rushing yards per game: 90.8

Top Performers

Passing: QB Daniel Jones - 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Devontae Booker - 376
Rushing touchdowns: Three players tied at two -
Receiving yards: WR Kenny Golladay - 409
Receptions: WR Kadarius Toney - 35
Receiving Touchdowns: TE Evan Engram - Two

Bengals Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 365.3
Points allowed per game: 22.8
Passing yards allowed per game: 242.5
Rushing yards allowed per game: 122.8

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Tae Crowder - 88
Tackles for loss: EDGE Azeez Ojulari - Six
Sacks: EDGE Azeez Ojulari - 6.5
Passes Defended: CB James Bradberry - 11
Interceptions: S Xavier McKinney - Five
Forced fumbles: S Logan Ryan - Two
Fumble recoveries: CB James Bradberry - Two

