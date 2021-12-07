Corey Linsley is the Chargers’ 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced their 32 finalists — one for each club — for the league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The award is given each year to the NFL player who exhibits “excellence on the field, and whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game.”

For the Chargers, that player is none other than center Corey Linsley.

Through his eight years in the NFL, Linsley and his wife Anns have been massive supporters of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Brown County in Wisconsin. CASA is a nonprofit organization that provides abused and neglected children who are under legal protection of the court system through no fault of their own.

While still in Green Bay, Linsley helped direct donations to CASA from the Packers and the NFL’s social justice initiative. Those donations totaled over $100,000 between the years of 2019 and 2020.

While he was still attending Ohio State, Linsley was also active with the 2nd and 7 Foundation, which encourages children in need by serving as role models while promoting reading and literacy development through book donations.

He may be number 63 on the field but he’s number one in many of our hearts. Congratulations, Corey!