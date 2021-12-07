 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best and worst Chargers PFF grades vs. the Bengals

The Bolts got big-time performances from their big wide receivers.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Despite putting up 41 points against a solid Bengals defense, the Chargers offense didn’t grade out all that well by Pro Football Focus. In fact, not a single offensive player received a game grade higher than an 80.0. To the surprise of many, wide receiver Jalen Guyton was the offense’s highest-graded player with a 77.6.

In the end, four of the Chargers’ highest-graded players against the Bengals came on the defensive side of the ball, which is actually pretty good news when you consider that’s been the bigger problem for most of the season.

Let’s go ahead and get into it. Here are the five best and worst game grades on either side of the ball for the Chargers against the Broncos.

Offense

Best

WR Jalen Guyton - 77.6
WR Keenan Allen - 74.3
OT Rashawn Slater - 74.0
C Corey Linsley - 73.5
QB Justin Herbert - 71.9

Worst

TE Tre’ McKitty - 31.2
TE Stephen Anderson - 43.9
WR Josh Palmer - 48.1
RB Austin Ekeler - 55.5
TE Donald Parham - 57.9

Defense

Best

DT Justin Jones - 87.5
EDGE Uchenna Nwosu - 83.9
LB Drue Tranquill - 78.3
DT Christian Covington - 74.8
S Derwin James - 70.5

Worst

DT Jerry Tillery - 35.7
DL Joe Gaziano - 41.6
CB Davontae Harris - 44.7
LB Nick Niemann - 46.3
EDGE Joey Bosa - 48.9

