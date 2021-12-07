Chargers Daily Links: Bolts up to #5-seed after Buffalo loss

The blustering winds in Buffalo during last night’s game ended up being a positive for the Chargers by the end of the night.

The Patriots rode their ground game to a win on the road to move to 9-4 on the year which also puts them in the top seed in the AFC. The loss dropped the Bills to the seventh seed which moved the Bolts up two spots, leap-frogging the Bengals, into the fifth seed. If the season were to end the day, the Chargers would face the Chiefs in Arrowhead in the opening round of the playoffs.

Next Sunday, a win over the Giants would mean that the Chargers would face the Chiefs at home the following Thursday for a chance to take over the top spot in the AFC.

Talk about a nail-biter finish to the season.

AFC playoff picture after 13 weeks:



1) Patriots: 9-4

2) Titans: 8-4

3) Ravens: 8-4

4) Chiefs: 8-4

5) Chargers: 7-5

6) Bengals: 7-5

7) Bills: 7-5

------------

Colts: 7-6

Steelers: 6-5-1

Raiders: 6-6

Broncos: 6-6

Browns: 6-6

Dolphins: 6-7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2021

And now for today’s links.

