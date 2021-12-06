Chargers place Keenan Allen on reserve/COVID-19 list

Following Sunday’s spectacular road win over the Bengals, the Chargers and their fans received some unfortunate news.

According to the NFL’s latest transactions list, the Chargers are placing Keenan Allen on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list as one of 11 players league-wide that recorded a positive COVID test. Allen has been seen at numerous press conferences without a mask which tells us he’s likely vaccinated. That means he’ll need just two negative test results at least 24 hours apart to return to the team ahead of this weekend’s game against the Giants.

The other unfortunate side of this news is that we can likely expect other players to be placed on the list in the coming days as close contacts to Allen. Mike Williams was recently seen wearing a mask during a press conference and if that signifies that he’s unvaccinated, him landing on the list as a close contact could lead to him missing this week’s game in a worst-case scenario situation.

Hopefully this is just a minor inconvenience that the team can get past by this upcoming weekend but the Chargers are still going to have to prepare like they’ll be without their WR1 in the meantime.