Chargers week 13 Snap Counts

The Los Angeles Chargers came away with a big win on a roller coaster of a game on the road in Cincinnati against the Bengals. It was a hard fought game and the Chargers proved a lot to themselves battling through a very rough quarter and a half when they gave up 22 unanswered points after starting out with a 24 - 0 lead.

So who were the major contributors that banded together and battled through?

Offense

These snap counts looked more like what you would think is the winning recipe for this team. Stephen Anderson is probably the best all around TE on the team so him receiving TE2 snaps feels right. Donald Parham was on the field for 16 snaps but came away with 4 targets which is a pretty good rate for him, though he only had 2 catches for 3 yards and should have had a 3rd catch for a big TD when Justin Herbert hit him right in the hands.

Mike Williams got back in the mix in a big way again this week leading the team with 110 yards on 7 targets. Jalen Guyton played 34 snaps and caught all 4 of his targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. It was a big game for him and the passing game as a whole.

Defense

There are some fun (and not so fun) things to unpack here. First off, the not so fun, Joey Bosa only played 9 snaps. He sustained a head injury early in the 1st quarter and went to the locker room for further evaluation. We learned after the game that Bosa was cleared of the concussion protocol, however due to his history of concussions, coach Brandon Staley aired on the side of caution and held him out of the game.

Kenneth Murray has definitely been demoted to a backup, rotational role. After only getting 9 snaps last week, Murray only saw 8 snaps this week. The two Linebackers now fully ahead of him, Kyzir White and Drue Tranquill lead the team in tackles, each grabbing 10. 7 of Kyzir’s 10 tackles counted as run stops including a TFL, while Tranquill had a sack, a TFL, and a PD. They are really hitting their stride as a pair and it’s a very promising development.

Tevaughn Campbell once again played almost every snap on defense, 96%. He did have 6 tackles and had the fumble recovery which he took for over 60 yards to score. However, he was targeted often in the pass game and was beaten almost every time.

Rookie Chris Rumph saw a season high 31 snaps with Joey Bosa out, and he made the most of it. Rumph had 3 total tackles, including a sack and a TFL, and had 3 total QB hits, including forcing a rushed throw on 4th down that fell incomplete at the end of the game. It was a promising showing for the rookie.

Special Teams

Andre Roberts had another very good game as a returner averaging 9 yards per punt return and 33 yards per kick return. He has been a pleasant success as a FA pickup this season.