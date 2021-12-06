Chargers open as 10.5-point favorites over the Giants at home

After the Chargers finally managed to put away the Bengals late in Sunday’s game by a score of 41-22, the fine folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Bolts opening up as 10.5-point favorites over the Giants at home this upcoming Sunday. The over/under is currently set at 45.5 and the 10.5-point differential is the largest opening odds for the Chargers this season.

The Giants are coming off a 20-9 road loss to the Dolphins where they were forced to start veteran journeyman Mike Glennon in place of an injured Daniel Jones. They managed just three field goals 250 yards of total offense.

On the season, the Giants own the 26th-ranked unit in total offense (311.8) and the 24th-ranked defense (365.3).

Against Miami, Glennon suffered a concussion which means the only healthy quarterback on the roster is Jake Fromm who signed with the team late last week. If he fails to return this week, the Chargers defense will be salivating come next Sunday.