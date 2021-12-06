Chargers Daily Links: Victory Monday Open Thread

Happy #VictoryMonday, Chargers fans!

The Chargers went into Cincinnati yesterday and beat the brakes off of the Bengals in a game that wasn’t safe from the usual emotional roller coaster we’ve all come to know and tolerate from this team. The final score of 41-22 was the largest point-differential in a win for the Bolts this season and it was just their second win of more than six points all season.

The win elevated them to a 7-5 record just before a home matchup with the 4-8 Giants. A win at home next weeks further supplants this team into the race for a postseason spot.

Please, enjoy the heck out of this win today and feel free to continue yesterday’s conversations in the comment below.

Enjoy the day, everyone!

