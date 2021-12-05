The Lightning Round Podcast#245: AFTER HOURS. Week 13 vs CIN recap

Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions about how the Chargers were able to pull away late and some turning points in that game. They answer questions about how good the offense looked for two quarters, the Chargers defense being able to force turnovers, the unique blitz packages and if Joe Burrow is being compared to Wayne Gretzky who is Justin Herbert?