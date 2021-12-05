Justin Herbert becomes fastest QB to 700 career completions

With a completion in the fourth quarter against the Bengals, Justin Herbert completed his 700th pass of his career in his 27th career game, becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach the mark.

Herbert had one heck of a game against the Bengals. In the first half alone, he threw for three touchdowns to give his team an early 24-0 lead on the road. He finished the game with 317 yards and three touchdowns with a lone interception that might as well have been an arm punt at the end of the first half.

His stellar performance pushed the Chargers to a 7-5 record on the year with a home date against the 4-8 Giants at SoFi Stadium next Sunday.

On the season, Herbert has thrown for 27 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He also has 3,547 passing yards with five games remaining on the schedule. He needs just 780 yards to break last year’s total of 4,336 which came in just 15 games.