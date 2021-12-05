Chargers vs Bengals Injury: Joey Bosa out with a head injury

Joey Bosa left the game early in the first half and was escorted back to the locker room. He was taken back for further evaluation for a head injury.

There was hope he could return as he was back on the sideline in uniform at the end of the 1st half, however it is clear now his day is done.

Bosa is in street clothes on the sideline. https://t.co/AXtNTIpsyC — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 5, 2021

This is really unfortunate for the Chargers. With the Cincinnati Bengals starting to mount a comeback, the Chargers could use Bosa out there on the edge. Especially vs 2 backup OTs and with Joe Burrow playing through an injury to a finger on his throwing hand.

Rookie Chris Rumph appears to be getting the bulk of the snaps in his place and it will be interesting to see if he can step up and contribute. He is an intriguing player and brings a vastly different skillset to Bosa in how he wins so it will be an important opportunity for the rookie.