Chargers vs. Bengals Second Half Game Thread

The Chargers jumped out to a 24--0 lead over the Bengals with plenty of time left in the second half. The Bengals took advantage of an Austin Ekeler fumble which they turned into a second touchdown to cap off a 13-point rally before the midway point.

The Chargers are already down Asante Samuel Jr. and Linval Joseph. They also lost Joey Bosa early in the first quarter with an apparent injury.

Despite all of that, they’re playing some of their best football this season. The Chargers are in the drivers seat and they need to fight like hell to keep it that way.

Enjoy the second half. Go Bolts, baby.