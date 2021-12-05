Chargers Final Score: Chargers 41, Bengals 22

Blah blah blah

1st Quarter

The Chargers came out of the gates with what may have been their most dominant quarter of the season. The defense was able to force 2 turnovers and keep the Cincinnati Bengals from scoring any points. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert had 2 touchdown passes, caught a 2 pt conversion, and Dustin Hopkins added a field goal to give the Chargers a 16-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

Everything was going the Chargers way in the 1st quarter and it was a lot of fun to watch.

2nd Quarter

The 2nd quarter was much more even. The Chargers were able to add another score but the Bengals came back and scored 13 unanswered points and grabbed 2 turnovers of their own off a Herbert INT and an Austin Ekeler fumble. The Chargers have been able to keep Joe Mixon bottled up on the ground so far and he’s finished the first half with 10 rushes for 18 yards.

At the end of the 1st half Joe Burrow appeared to injure the pinky finger on his throwing hand and it was giving him a lot of trouble and pain at the end of the half. This will be something to watch on the second half.

2nd Half

The Bengals started with the ball, and the 3rd quarter picked up right where the 2nd left off. The teams exchanged turnovers again with both teams being able to turn those turnovers into touchdowns. The Bengals accomplishing theirs on offense after Austin Ekeler’s 2nd fumble, while the Chargers were able to force a fumble and Tevaughn Campbell came up with a huge scoop and score for the Chargers defense.

The Chargers, who looked like they were on the path of self destruction for all of the 2nd quarter and most of the 3rd, turned things around and after the scoop and score put together an offensive drive of their own for a TD on an Austin Ekeler run.

In the 4th quarter the Bengals put together an impressive long drive that pushed all the way down inside the Chargers 10 yardline, however the defense held and Chris Harris Jr secured an INT in the endzone.

The Chargers defense shut down the Bengals last real stand forcing a turnover on downs with just over 4 minutes left in the game. At that point the Chargers ran out the clock as much as they could and kicked a final FG from 43 yards with 1:10 left on the clock.

Final score: Chargers 41 - Bengals 22