Chargers vs. Bengals Week 13: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

Here’s all the information you’ll need to tune in to today’s game.

By Michael Peterson
The Chargers are playing their game in the early window so I hope you’re all up and getting ready for what should be one of the best matchups on this week’s slate.

Both the Chargers and Bengals are fighting to keep some level of control over their postseason destiny. As of now, the Bengals have a one-win advantage on the season and a victory today for the Bolts would go a long way in keeping them in the thick of the race in the AFC.

With several key players still out for another, including cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and defensive tackle Linval Joseph, do the Chargers have enough talent in those key areas to mitigate a Cincy offense that’s riding a bit of a hot streak?

You and I sure hope so.

As always, everything you may need to tune in to today’s game is below.

Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!

Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2021
Kickoff: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
TV: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
SB Nation affiliates: Cincy Jungle
Betting Odds: Chargers (-3) (DraftKings Sportsbook)
Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)
International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

