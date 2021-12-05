Chargers Week 13 Inactives: Samuel Jr., Gilman remain out another week

As expected, the Chargers will be without two members of their secondary against the Bengals as Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) and Alohi Gilman (quadricep) are both out with lingering injuries.

In Samuel’s place, Tevaughn Campbell is expected to receive another start opposite Michael Davis. Newly-signed cornerback Davontae Harris figures to play mainly on special teams in his first game with the team, despite Staley noting that he’s great shape and already has familiarity with their defensive system.

With Gilman “still hurting” according to Staley, rookie Mark Webb and Trey Marshall should also see an increased role on the back end, as well.

The other three Chargers that will be inactive against Cincinnati include quarterback Easton Stick, fullback Gabe Nabers, and offensive guard Senio Kelemete.

Kelemete’s inactive status likely means Brenden Jaimes will get the chance to be the team’s sixth lineman in heavy sets, similar to Kelemete’s role over the past few weeks.