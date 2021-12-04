BFTB Roundtable: Week 13 score predictions

For the first time all season, I believe all of us here at BFTB aren’t feeling the same cautious optimism we normally feel each and every Sunday. We always think, “Hey, this game doesn’t look that great, but this team should still manage to pull it out.” I think we’re all finally a bit worn out of giving this team the benefit of the doubt. So instead, we’re all going with the reverse psychology route.

“Yeah, the Chargers are totally losing on Sunday.”

Wink. Wink.

Either way, this is bound to be a very entertaining game, especially with these two up-and-coming quarterbacks at the helm of their respective teams.

As of Saturday morning, the Chargers are three-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Curious to see what our writers predicted? Let’s go ahead and take a look.

Michael Peterson: The Chargers are 3-1 following losses this season which tells us there's a good chance they have a bounce back performance on Sunday in Cincinatti. However, I'm not buying that this week. The three wins accounted for in that stat include games against the Chiefs, Eagles, and Steelers. The Chiefs were not a good team to begin the year and Eagles/Steelers shouldn't have been as close as they were in the end. With a 7-4 Bengals team on tap, I just don't see how this team overcomes their injuries at key positions where the Bolts need to be more than solid to have a chance at beating Cincy.

The Bengals can run the ball or pass it with equal efficiency. Joe Mixon has always been one of the NFL's most-consistent rushers and I don't see how he isn't able to pad his stats against a soft Chargers run defense that'll be without Linval Joseph another week.

I predict this game will turn into a shootout that the Chargers ultimately can't survive. Final Score: Bengals 31-24

Matthew Stanley: This one is hard to predict. Both the Chargers and the Bengals have exciting offenses with young stud quarterbacks. Both teams are playing generally well but have had a few missteps. The Chargers are 3-1 following a loss this season so if that trend follows it’s more likely than not the Chargers find themselves with a win. However, I think the Chargers ultimately lose this game.

They’re going on the road against a team that has been a bit more consistent, especially in recent weeks. They’re playing an early game. Linval Joseph is still out and Jerry Tillery still exists so they’re going to have trouble stopping the run. Final Score: 24-13 Bengals

Garrett Sisti: The Chargers could very well win this game and it would not surprise anyone, the Bengals could be setup for a big letdown this week but they are cookin’ right now. Much like every week the run defense will have their hands full except this time they are going up against one the league’s best at the moment. Joe Mixon will be a big issue on Sunday and the Bengals will ride him for a couple of TDs. I don’t think the corner depth for the Chargers will be enough to stop these Bengals receivers and Justin Herbert is going to have his hands full with these Cincy pass rushers. I think the Chargers lose this game on the road against one of the hottest teams in the league. Final Score: 26-20 Bengals

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.