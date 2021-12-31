Chargers are placing Jared Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list

On Friday afternoon, the Chargers announced that tight end Jared Cook is being placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s game. The move leaves the team with just two tight ends left on the active roster in Stephen Anderson and rookie Tre’ McKitty. Former Oregon Duck Hunter Kampmoyer is the only tight end currently on the team’s practice squad.

The move further weakens a normally-strong position group for the Chargers. The recent freak injury to Donald Parham just a few weeks ago started a fairly quick decline in the quality of this unit.

Look for fullback Gabe Nabers to play more of a role in the run game while Stephen Anderson and McKitty get the bulk of snaps lined up at the Y (connected to the tackle).

The lack of usable tight ends in the passing game likely means a boost of looks for both the wide receivers and the running backs. After posting just four catches against the Texans, expect Keenan Allen to have a strong bounce back game to help the Chargers keep their playoff hopes alive.