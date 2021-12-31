SB Nation Reacts: Chargers fans low but staying strong after loss to Texans

Following the Chargers’ loss to the Texas in Week 16, confidence in the team certainly dropped, but it didn’t quite hit rock bottom the way many of us would have expected it to. After the fan base’s confidence level stayed put at 100 percent following the overtime loss to the Chiefs, it only dropped down to 67 percent amongst those who participated in this week’s survey. As for the betting odds, the Chargers are seven-point favorites over the Denver Broncos this week according to DraftKings Sportsbook, so Vegas has faith in them at least.

After the type of game the Chargers played in Houston, I honestly wouldn’t have flinched if every single person said they weren’t confident in the direction of the team. That’s how bad the loss felt at the time. However, I’m glad to see that many of you were able to shrug off the doom-and-gloom so you could get back to supporting this team that desperately needs it over these next two games.

