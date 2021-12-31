Chargers Daily Links: Mike Williams, Michael Davis activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

On Thursday afternoon, the Chargers got a pair of starters back from the reserve/COVID-19 list as they activated both Mike Williams and Michael Davis. Williams was expected to miss this week’s game against the Broncos, but the new COVID-19 protocols implemented by the NFL allowed for him to return much sooner than originally expected.

With Williams back in the fold, Justin Herbert will now have his top two wideouts and rookie Josh Palmer to work with against a Denver secondary that’s currently being hit hard by COVID-19.

Lastly, Emeke Egbule was also activated off the list and placed back on the practice squad.

