Broncos cancel Thursday’s practice amid slew of positive COVID tests

On Thursday, just three days prior to kickoff against the Chargers in Los Angeles, the Broncos have canceled practice in lieu of the club recording a handful of positive COVID tests that morning. According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Denver could have as many as five more players added to the list today.

Those players could potentially join wide receiver Tim Patrick, offensive lineman Calvin Anderson, and safety Caden Sterns.

As things stand, the Broncos seem to finally be going through what the majority of the NFL has been dealing with over the past few weeks in regards to dealing with a rash of players being placed on the COVID-19 list. The Chargers have a slight chance of getting healthier through the remainder of the week while the Broncos could see themselves lose more and more players as the days go by.

By the time kickoff arrives, the Chargers could be sitting in a good spot for a must-win game while the Broncos could be struggling mightily to field a competitive team.