NFL Week 17 Predictions and Odds: BAL, MIA must lose to keep Chargers alive

It’s an unfortunate week of the NFL season when there’s not Thursday Night Football to look forward to. Heck, there aren’t any Saturday games, either. We’re back to just Sunday and Monday, unfortunately.

These last few weeks mean a whole lot to a ton of teams, including the Chargers. Aside from needing to win their final two games, the Bolts need a loss from several other teams to make their way to the postseason, as well.

Let’s go ahead and get into it. Of course, all odds below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday Morning Games

Eagles (-3.5) vs. Washington - O/U 44.5

Prediction: Eagles - Jalen Hurts has been one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in the fourth quarter this season. He’s got his team playing excellent football and I like his chances over Taylor Heinicke and Washington.

Buccaneers (-12.5) vs. Jets - O/U 45.5

Prediction: Bucs - Even without Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette, the Bucs have a high-powered offense led by Mike Evans and Antonio Brown. The Jets are respectable on defense but their offense is so far behind with Zach Wilson at the helm.

Dolphins vs. Titans (-3.5) - O/U 40

Prediction: Titans - The Chargers need the Titans to win this game so they can control their destiny a little bit more. With MIA and BAL needing to lose one of their final two, we all need to be Titans fans this week.

Jaguars vs. Patriots (-15) - O/U 41.5

Prediction: Patriots - This is going to be another tail-whipping for the Jaguars. It’s the worst team in football against one of the best. I pity anyone who watches this while not being a fan of either team.

Raiders vs. Colts (-6.5) - O/U 44.5

Prediction: Colts - The Colts are playing the Raiders so of course we should all want them to win. However, the Raiders beating Indy could help the Chargers case, they would then just need to lose to L.A. in the season finale, of course.

Chiefs (-5) vs. Bengals - O/U 49.5

Prediction: Bengals - Joe Burrow is probably feeling himself after his massive passing performance last week and I truly hope that continues into this week against Kansas City. The Chiefs are rightfully favored, but I just feel like this is the best chance of a trap game in which Kansas City may fall victim.

Giants vs. Bears (-6) - O/U 37

Prediction: Bears - The Bears are still a middling team but that’s still quite the upgrade from the state in which the Giants sit. There’s likely not a ton of watchable to be had in this matchup.

Falcons vs. Bills (-14) - O/U 44

Prediction: Bills - The Bills looked fantastic against the Patriots this past Sunday. They seem to have gotten their season back on track and I don’t expect the Falcons to be able to contend with them this week, especially after they got back a handful of starters from the reserve/COVID-19 list, including edge rusher AJ Epenesa.

Rams (-3.5) vs. Ravens - O/U 46.5

Prediction: Rams - The Chargers need the Ravens to lose so this is a good opportunity for that to happen. They’re getting back Tyler Huntley and some other players from the COVID-19 list, so they’ll be competitive, but not enough to pull this one out.

Sunday Afternoon Games

Texans vs. 49ers (13) - O/U 44.5

Prediction: 49ers - I have a sneaking suspicion that the Texans won’t set the world on fire for two-straight weeks against a good football team from the state of California. The Niners should bully them on the ground and win in a fashion that the Chargers should have a week ago.

Panthers vs. Saints (-6.5) - O/U 39

Prediction: Panthers - If Ian Book is forced to start again for the Saints, this is a no-brainer. They looked pitiful on SNF against the Dolphins and I don’t see them being competitive here either. However, I will say Cam Newton has also been pretty horrendous so this could go either way.

Lions vs. Seahawks (-7) - O/U 43

Prediction: Lions - The Lions have been a much better team ever since they got their first win of the season. Jared Goff is looking like the guy who helped the Rams win a bunch of games and rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is playing like a vet. I’ll take their positive momentum over Seattle.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys (-5.5) - O/U 52

Prediction: Cowboys - The Cardinals are in the midst of a bad slump following the best start to the season of any team in the NFL. Kyler Murray doesn’t look like himself following a mid-season ankle injury and the loss of DeAndre Hopkins is certainly affecting the offense and their efficiency. Dak Prescott has the Dallas offense rolling still, but it’s been the defense that’s been the biggest difference-maker over the past month.

Sunday Night Football

Vikings vs. Packers - O/U 46.5

Prediction: Vikings - For the chaos, I’m picking the Vikings. But at the same time, the Vikings have won four of their last six at Lambeau Field. Green Bay has already clinched a playoff spot and have no need to really over-exert themselves here. I like the Vikings to fight for bragging rights since the playoffs are out of the question this year.

Monday Night Football

Browns (-3.5) vs. Steelers - O/U 41

Prediction: Browns - They’re another week removed from the insane COVID-19 situation they experienced leading up to the loss to the Raiders. Running back Kareem Hunt is expected to return and I’ve got a feeling this could be a huge day for the Cleveland backfield.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.