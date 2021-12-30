Chargers Daily Links: Chargers designate Mark Webb, Kyler Fackrell to return from IR

On Wednesday, edge rusher Kyler Fackrell and rookie safety Mark Webb were seen back at practice for the first time in well over a month. Both were designated to return from IR yesterday which means their 21-day activation window has officially begun.

Both players could add significant reinforcements to their respective positions, but it’s unlikely that support comes this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Broncos. During his Wednesday presser, Brandon Staley say that Fackrell likely won’t return this week and that next week looks a bit better for his chances.

Webb played sparingly this year before being placed on IR but his familiarity with the defensive scheme should only benefit a team that’s being forced to play others who were signed off the street in recent days. Both should be welcomed additions back to this team desperately in need of bodies at all positions, quite frankly.

