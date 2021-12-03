Chargers Week 13 Injury Report: Feiler will play, Samuel Jr. and Gilman sidelined another week

Following Friday’s practice, the Chargers announced that only two players will be out this week against the Bengals. They are cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) and safety Alohi Gilman (quad). Neither are a surprise as both players failed to participate in any practice this week.

As for the positive news, left guard Matt Feiler was removed from the injury report which means he’s set to roll this Sunday. The Chargers certainly need him against a Cincy defensive line that’s been playing very well this season.

With Samuel out, it remains to be seen just how many snaps newly-signed Davontae Harris will receive in a depleted secondary. Tevaughn Campbell is expected to get the start once again but after his recent performances, he’s likely playing on a short leash.

Linval Joseph is absent on this week’s injury report as he’s still on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. He’ll likely miss another week with the game less than 48 hours away.