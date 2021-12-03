Chargers Daily Links: Which Charger(s) need to step up against the Bengals?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

With the 7-4 Bengals on tap in just two days, it’s time to discuss which players need to step up the most if the Chargers hope to leave Cincinnati with a victory.

This week, with a banged up secondary still attempting to find some continuity, my player that should have a ton of pressure on his shoulders to step up is Michael Davis.

So far this year, his 50.2 overall grade by Pro Football Focus is the worst of his career. His individual grades for run defense (42.9) and coverage (52.0) are also the worst marks thus far in the five years he’s been an NFL cornerback.

While he’s allowing a career-low 60 percent of the targets thrown his way to be completed, he’s on pace to shatter his old career-high in YAC yards allowed. He set the mark at 129 in 2018 and he has currently let up 120 yards with six games remaining on the schedule. Add in the fact that he’s allowed a pair of touchdowns on the season and allowing one more would also set a career-high in that category, as well.

The Bengals are going to give Davis all he can handle via Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase has been one of the best receivers in football as a rookie and Higgins is still quite the matchup with his size. Burrow trusts both of those guys to make plays and he’s not afraid to throw it up to let either of those two.

So Davis’ play on Sunday is going to be incredibly vital to the success of this team. More than likely this game will end in a shootout and being able to limit Cincy to field goals instead of touchdowns will go a long way in seeing the good guys come out on top.

As always, let me know which players you believe need a big game on Sunday in the comments below.

And now for today’s links.

