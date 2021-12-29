Chargers add two to COVID-19 list, get back Joey Bosa and Corey Linsley

During his Wednesday press conference, Brandon Staley shared the team’s latest additions and subtractions from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Chargers are placing Kenneth Murray and Storm Norton on the list while getting back five players, including captains Joey Bosa and Corey Linsley.

The other three players returning are Jalen Guyton, Trey Marshall, and Kemon Hall.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Chargers have activated 10 players off the COVID-19 list this week while 11 remain. On Tuesday, the team activated another group of five players that included Justin Jones and Andre Roberts.

With Norton currently unavailable, it remains to be see how the Chargers will assemble their offensive line for week 17 against the Broncos. Trey Pipkins is also on the COVID list which means Michael Schofield likely kicks out to tackle with either Senio Kelemete or rookie Brenden Jaimes will get the start at right guard.

At the end of the day, the Chargers now have Bosa, Ekeler, and Linsley back for a must-win game against the Broncos, with more impact likely coming off the list in the coming days. This is worth celebrating.