Chargers vs. Broncos Week 17: By The Numbers

The Chargers 8-7 and enter the final two games of the season needing to win both in order to have a shot at making this year’s playoffs. If the Chargers do manage to win their final two contests, they’ll need both the Dolphins and Ravens to lose at least one of their final two games, as well.

Unfortunately for the Bolts, they’ll first have to go through a team that beat them by 15 points during their first matchup earlier this year. This time around, the Broncos will be quarterbacked by Drew Lock, a passer who got the best of them in Denver a year ago. With that in mind, this offense may end up looking a little bit different due to the rather stark difference between Lock’s and Teddy Bridgewater’s arm strength.

Either way, the Chargers will have to be on top of their assignments like me on a mimosa bar at Sunday brunch. The room for error is slim to none from now until the end of the season. That said, let’s take a look at these two teams on paper.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.

Let’s dive right in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 390.2

Points per game: 27.2

Passing yards per game: 280.5

Rushing yards per game: 109.7

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 4,394 yards, 33 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 789

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - 10

Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 1,042

Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 96

Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams, RB Austin Ekeler - Seven

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 363.8

Points allowed per game: 27.4

Passing yards allowed per game: 223.5

Rushing yards allowed per game: 140.2

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Kyzir White - 126

Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White - Seven

Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 9.5

Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - 10

Interceptions: Three players tied at two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Joey Bosa - Six

Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis, DT Justin Jones - Two

Broncos Offense

Total yards per game: 329.0

Points per game: 19.9

Passing yards per game: 212.3

Rushing yards per game: 116.7

Top Performers

Passing: QB Teddy Bridgewater - 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Javonte Williams - 827

Rushing touchdowns: RB Melvin Gordon - Seven

Receiving yards: WR Courtland Sutton - 703

Receptions: TE Noah Fant - 61

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Tim Patrick - Five

Broncos Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 320.9

Points allowed per game: 17.3

Passing yards allowed per game: 210.7

Rushing yards allowed per game: 110.2

Top Performers

Tackles: S Kareem Jackson - 80

Tackles for loss: DL Dre’Mont Jones - Nine

Sacks: DL Dre’Mont Jones - 5.5

Passes Defended: S Justin Simmons, CB Patrick Surtain II - 12

Interceptions: S Justin Simmons - Five

Forced fumbles: EDGE Malik Reed - Two

Fumble recoveries: Six players tied @ one