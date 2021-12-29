Chargers Daily Links: NFL legend John Madden dies at 85

The entire football world lost a titan on Tuesday evening when the NFL announced the passing of coaching and broadcasting legend, John Madden. He was 85 years old.

John Madden was synonymous with football. He was a legend. He was iconic. He was larger than life. And he will be missed.



Our thoughts and condolences are with the Madden family and every fan of the NFL because, quite frankly, everyone knew - and loved - John Madden. https://t.co/xOSbzTWLzw — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 29, 2021

Madden’s name is synonymous with the football world. After leading the Raiders to 10-straight winning seasons, he took to the booth where the entire country welcomed him into their homes every week. This was all on top of creating his namesake video game franchise that has become one of the country’s most-popular games over the past 25+ years.

Whether you can think of one or not, if you’re a football fan, Madden has positively-impacted your life in some way, shape, or form. It’s a heavy, heavy day knowing that this world lost a legend of his grandeur.

So let’s spend the day remembering this amazing man, huh? In the comments below, please feel free to discuss and recount all your favorite memories of Madden and how this icon impacted your life.

