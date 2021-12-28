Austin Ekeler among three Chargers activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

After missing the Texans game due to a bout with COVID, Austin Ekeler is returning to the Chargers after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon. Two other players were also activate in Tevaughn Campbell and Joe Gaziano.

All three players will be welcomed back with open arms as each one of them will be leaned upon heavily against the Broncos. Ekeler is a no-brainer, but Campbell’s return comes just as Chris Harris Jr. was also announced as OUT for this week’s game and Gaziano’s presence will allow for a more-experienced body in the middle as Justin Jones still remains on the COVID-19 list.

If nothing changes regarding the COVID list from now until Sunday, the Chargers may be forced to go out and sign a few more bodies off the street. With 18 players total and seven starters currently unavailable, it’s looking like another game where everyone and their mothers will have to suit up as the team fight’s for the playoff lives.