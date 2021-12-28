Chargers Daily Links: Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr., and Nasir Adderley are all OUT vs. Broncos

Following the Texans game, it was expected that Chargers fan would be greeted throughout the week by the news of players returning slowly but surely from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Unfortunately, the first bit of news regarding players and the list came in the form of even more bad news.

During his Monday presser, Brandon Staley already ruled out Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr., and Nasir Adderley for this Sunday’s game against the Broncos. On top of that, the team also placed Senio Kelemete, Alohi Gilman, Andrew Brown, and Emeke Egbule on the COVID-19 list.

So for another week, the Bolts will be without one of their top receivers and a key depth piece of their secondary. Ahead of their rematch with the Broncos, this is obviously some killer news.

With plenty of the week left ahead, there’s still plenty of time for players to return prior to game day, but only time will tell.

