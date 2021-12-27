Best and worst Chargers PFF grades vs. the Texans

After a performance like the one the Chargers put on against the Texans, you just knew that the incoming game grades from Pro Football Focus were going to be a bit wacky. And guess what? They truly are.

Backups you wouldn’t normally expect to shine actually played some of their best ball against Houston while those we look to on a weekly basis to lead this team to victory were unfortunately some of the team’s squeaky wheels.

We all know how the game went and no one probably wants to relive it anymore than they have to so let’s just dive right in. Without further ado, here are the five best and worst game grades on either side of the ball for the Chargers in week 16.

Offense

Best

OT Storm Norton - 78,.2

TE Stephen Anderson - 75.5

TE Tre McKitty - 72.8

TE Jared Cook - 68.5

OG Michael Schofield - 66.5

Worst

WR Maurice Ffrench - 59.0

WR Michael Bandy - 51.2

RB Joshua Kelley - 56.3

OT Rashawn Slater - 60.0

WR Keenan Allen - 61.7

Defense

Best

LB Drue Tranquill - 89.2

DT Christian Covington - 81.8

DT Breiden Fehoko - 68.1

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu - 66.0

DT Jerry Tillery - 64.8

Worst

DT Forrest Merrill - 28.8

CB Essang Bassey - 28.9

LB AMen Ogbongbemiga - 36.4

CB Davontae Harris - 38.3

DT Linval Joseph - 42.3