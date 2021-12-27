Chargers Daily Links: Day After Open Thread

The Chargers worked overtime to spoil the holiday weekend as they fell to the abysmal and short-handed Texans 41-29 on Sunday. It was the most-forgettable Chargers game since the shutout loss to the Patriots last year and I may actually say it was an even harder pill to swallow at the time.

In his postgame presser, Brandon Staley admitted he just flat-out did not coach well enough on Sunday, nor did he prepare his players enough. When it came to the defensive performance, Staley could not find anything that resembled a silver lining.

The team’s performance was a textbook case of “Don’t watch it. Just burn it and move on.”

I’m sure there’s something in there that could be used as a coaching point but for the most part you’re simply forcing your players to re-watch an incredibly depressing performance in which everyone just failed at their job over and over again.

Let’s just focus on the Broncos (and maybe even the upcoming draft now) and move on from it.

As always, feel free to use this space as a place for you to vent and discuss any lingering emotions/thoughts from Sunday’s game.

And now for today’s links.

