That was embarrassing. Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers loss to the Houston Texans on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions about how the Chargers fell flat and tried to coast through the entire game on Sunday. They answer questions about the letdown by the Charger run defense, the terrible play by the entire secondary and Tom Telesco’s failures.
The Lightning Round Podcast#251: AFTER HOURS. Week 16 vs HOU recap
Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers game AFTER HOURS.
