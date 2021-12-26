Chargers open as 6-point favorite over Broncos at home

After a truly devastating loss to the Texans on the road, the Chargers have opened up as six-point favorites over the Broncos at home in SoFi Stadium. The over/under is currently set at 45.5.

The Broncos will be coming off a 17-13 loss to the Raiders who are now tied with the Chargers record-wise at 8-7 while the Broncos fell to 7-8.

With two games remaining, the Chargers need to win out to maintain their shot at a place in the postseason. Even if they win out, however, they’ll need some other teams to lose at least one of their last two, one of which is the Ravens who just had themselves torn a new one by Joe Burrow (525 passing yards, four touchdowns) and the Bengals.

The Broncos are expected to start Drew Lock at quarterback as Teddy Bridgewater is still recovering from a concussion.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.