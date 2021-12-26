Chargers Final Score: Chargers 29, Texans 41

With over 16 players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Texans somehow came out more prepared and better coached against a Chargers team that was also missing some key players. Houston played ball control football, dominating the time of possession between the two teams by over 10 minutes. It was the run-heavy strategy that helped them protect their lead, but also close out the game as the Chargers attempted a small rally in the fourth. In the end, the defense couldn’t buy themselves off the field on third down and the Texans would go on to win 41-29 at home.

Justin Herbert, against a defense made up of backups and journeymen, threw for 336 yards. a single touchdown, and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Justin Jackson did everything he could to keep the Chargers in it with 162 total yards of offense and two touchdowns in place of the ill Austin Ekeler. Keenan Allen was somehow only targeted six times which he turned into four catches and 35 yards.

The defense was about as embarrassing as you could have possibly imagined. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills completed 21-of-27 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns with no picks. Rex Burkhead, who had 200 yards rushing before Sunday, rushed for 149 yards and two scores.

Overall, this was the ugliest game by far that the Chargers have played this season. They’ll look to keep their playoff hopes alive with two games left in the season. First up, the Raiders at home in SoFi Stadium.