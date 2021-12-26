Chargers vs. Texans Second Half Game Thread

I don’t know what the hell is going on today but there’s no way the Texans — with all the players they are missing — are better than what the Chargers right now even with their own share of players out today.

Something’s got to give and if this team doesn’t look a hell of a lot different in the second half, there will be some tough questions to ponder as the team faces two divisional matchups to end the season.

A loss today doesn’t ruin their chance for the postseason entirely, but it’s tough to feel confident in anything should they drop this one to Houston.

It’s time to pull themselves together and finish this strong.

Bolt up, baby.