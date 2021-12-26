Chargers Injuries: Drue Tranquill is questionable to return

Injury Update: Linebacker Drue Tranquill is questionable to return against the Texans with a leg injury. Rookie Nick Niemann is replacing him while fellow rookie Amen Ogbongbemiga should see an increase in snaps, as well.

injury update: Drue Tranquill (leg) is questionable to return. #LACvsHOU — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 26, 2021

The game against the Texans is already underway and the Chargers are reportedly going to be without several other starters in the secondary. Cornerback Michael Davis and safety Derwin James will both likely be held out due to a non-COVID illness and a hamstring injury, respectively.

injury update: Michael Davis (illness) is questionable for #LACvsHOU. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 26, 2021

For James in particular, he’s active but the Chargers do not plan on putting him out on the field unless there was an emergency which forces their hand. Davis will likely be held out in the same fashion with two divisional games left and a spot in the postseason still left to fight for.

We’ll update this post with any more notable information that comes out.