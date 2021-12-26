Filed under: Los Angeles Chargers Gameday Open Thread Chargers vs. Texans First Half Game Thread IT’S GAME TIME, BABY! By Michael Peterson@ZoneTracks Dec 26, 2021, 9:54am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chargers vs. Texans First Half Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Happy game day, Chargers fans! Kickoff is coming up! Let’s have a good one, huh? As always, let’s get the chat rocking and rolling. See you all on the other side. Bolt up, baby! More From Bolts From The Blue The Lightning Round Podcast#251: AFTER HOURS. Week 16 vs HOU recap Chargers Final Score: Chargers 29, Texans 41 Chargers vs. Texans Second Half Game Thread Chargers Injuries: Drue Tranquill is questionable to return Chargers vs. Texans Week 16: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more BFTB Roundtable: Week 16 score predictions Loading comments...
Loading comments...