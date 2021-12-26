 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chargers vs. Texans First Half Game Thread

IT’S GAME TIME, BABY!

By Michael Peterson
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Happy game day, Chargers fans! Kickoff is coming up!

Let’s have a good one, huh? As always, let’s get the chat rocking and rolling.

See you all on the other side. Bolt up, baby!

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...