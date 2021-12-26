Chargers vs. Texans Week 16: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

The Chargers are taking their 8-6 record on the road for a date with the 3-11 Texans in NRG Stadium on Sunday. The Texans have over 20 players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while the Bolts also have double-digit players out due to positive tests.

With so many big-name players sidelined, don’t worry if you find yourself asking, “Who?” quite a few times today. It’s simply going to be one of those wacky games we’ll all have to get through together. Luckily, this situation is happening against a lowly opponent and not some AFC contender, right? Either way, let’s all just hope for a drama-free Sunday of football to help put the perfect cherry on top of a wonderful holiday weekend.

Everything you may need to tune in to today’s game is below.

Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) vs. Houston Texans (3-11)

Date: Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

Kickoff: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Houston, Texas

TV: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Sherree Burruss

SB Nation affiliates: Battle Red Blog

Betting Odds: Chargers (-10.5) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.