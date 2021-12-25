BFTB Roundtable: Week 16 score predictions

Merry Christmas, Bolt Family!

The 8-6 Chargers are on the road against the 3-11 Texans tomorrow in what should be their easiest game of the 2021 schedule.

As of Christmas morning, the Chargers are 10-point favorites against the Texans according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Curious to see what our writers predicted? Let’s go ahead and take a look.

Michael Peterson: The Texans have over 20 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and those players include most of their starting defense and several members of their offensive line. Houston already has a bottom-two offense in the NFL and that’s a big enough reason to believe this will be an epic blowout should the Chargers play to their own level of talent. Even with the Bolts missing their own handful of players, this should be a smooth tune-up game ahead of their final pair of games of the year, both of which will come against divisional opponents. Final Score: Chargers 32-13

Matthew Stanley: It will be a very Merry Christmas for Charger fans. The Houston Texans are a team that has been gutted and beaten down into an empty shell of a team, and that’s when they’re fully healthy. This week, they’re expected to be missing over a dozen players. The Chargers are going to be a bit short-handed as well but they’re a better team with better players and better coaching. The Chargers should easily win this game, and they have to if they want to continue to try and prove they are a playoff team that belongs. That’s what good teams do. They convincingly win games they’re expected to win. Final Score: Chargers 31-13

Garrett Sisti: The only way the Chargers lose is if Justin Herbert gets hurt and even then I like their chances with Easton Stick; this Texans team is competing for the #1 pick for a reason. Houston hasn’t been competitive all year so like the Giants game the Chargers just have to take care of business. The interesting thing for me, is if the Chargers can just beat the Texans with no drama, it’s been a while since the Chargers just blew a team out with a boring win (like they did with New York), and I think they’ll do it again Sunday. This game will feel like a preseason game during the regular season but the things to watch are: Asante Samuel Jr. getting the start who hasn’t played since Week 11, Kenneth Murray is going to be the starting edge taking over Joey Bosa’s spot, Alohi Gilman could return this week which is some DB depth the team needs and watch out for as many Davis Mills neck puns as humanly possible by some very unfunny people. They’re going to try to stick their necks out there for an old and tired joke. Final Score: Chargers 30-13

