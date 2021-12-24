SB Nation Reacts: Chargers fan show zero wavering after OT loss to Chiefs

Ahead of the Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Chiefs, fans we surveyed were back to 100 percent confidence for the first time since week 12. But even after the Bolts dropped a dramatic game in overtime, that same level of confidence hasn’t wavered in the slightest. With a matchup against the lowly Texans on tap, I don’t see how this level of confidence changes at all for another week.

As of Friday morning, the Chargers are 10-point favorites over the Texans. Weirdly enough, that’s half of a point down from their opening odds that were posted this past Sunday despite the Texans having a steady flow of players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list throughout the week.

With two days left before game time, there’s a chance for players on both sides to return, but I’d withhold some of that optimism as the majority of players who were placed on the list were due to positive tests. As much as we’d like there to have been false-positives, chances are they’ll need some time to let the virus run it’s course, similar to what Austin Ekeler told Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza on his weekly fantasy segment.

Either way, this still looks like a very winnable game for the Chargers and it’s going to be nice to have another drama-free weekend of football.

