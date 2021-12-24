5 Questions with Battle Red Blog

The Chargers are in the state of Texas this week for a date with the 3-11 Texans. Houston has 21 players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list while the Chargers have 11 of their own on there, as well.

From now until kickoff, it’s anyone’s guess who will end up taking the field for either team, but at least we can rest assured that there won’t be a ton to worry about barring an incredible meltdown of epic proportions.

A big shoutout to Jeremy Brener of our Houston site, Battle Red Blog, for helping with this week’s Questions with the Enemy segment.

Let’s get right into it.

1.) I think it’s safe to say the Texans aren’t having the year that anyone wanted them to have. What’s the current mindset of the fan base as they try to navigate this first year under David Culley?

There isn’t much of a fan base left to be honest. If the fans weren’t ticked off by trading DeAndre Hopkins, they were ticked off by letting J.J. Watt walk. Then, the whole mishandling of the Deshaun Watson saga and the fact that Jack Easterby somehow still has a job in the organization. But for those that are still left, they are wearing a bag over their heads because the team has been so poor this season. Zach Cunningham led the league in tackles in 2020 just to get cut this season.

2.) Without Deshaun Watson playing and J.J. Watt no longer on the team. Which players on the roster do you believe are worth building around for the future? How do you see the next 2-3 years playing out for this franchise?

There aren’t very many players on contracts longer than two or three years, so this is a hard question to answer but I’ll do my best.

Wide receiver Nico Collins and tight end Brevin Jordan have played well, but I worry that their development could be stunted with Davis Mills or someone equivalent throwing to them.

On defense, most of the top contributors are free agents this offseason, and I can’t imagine they will want to stay in Houston when there are other more attractive destinations.

Building the team like this is all part of Nick Caserio’s plan and once he stockpiles on draft picks following an eventual Deshaun deal, the Texans might have a chance to become competitive again.

3.) If you were Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, how would you go about attacking this Houston defense? Are there any players you would specifically target?

Run the ball down their throats. The front seven has dealt with COVID issues recently, so they’re playing shorthanded, but the Chargers offense is talented enough to where they can attack from any angle and find success.

4.) Same question but flip sides of the ball. If you were defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill, how would you plan on stopping the Texans offense? Are there any players they should key on specifically?

Force Davis Mills to play quarterback. Send him all the pressure you can because he is still adjusting to the speed of the NFL game. They’ll find a way to force quick three-and-outs and ill-advised throws that way.

5.) Go ahead and give us a final score prediction along with a few lines on how you think this game is going to play out on Sunday.

The Texans will have a drive or two where they will overperform, but the game will eventually catch up to them. The Chargers need to play their brand of football and they will win the game simply because they are the superior football team.

Chargers 33, Texans 10