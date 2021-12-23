Garrett and Jamie break down the Chargers upcoming opponent and this week it is the Houston Texans. They go through all the important players and matchups on both sides of the ball and talk about where the Chargers have advantages and disadvantages. To wrap it all up, they give a prediction of what they think the score will be and why.
Filed under:
The Lightning Round Podcast#250: Week 16 Preview - The Houston Texans
Let’s talk about the Chargers opponent this week...the Texans.
Loading comments...