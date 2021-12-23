Chargers Daily Links: Austin Ekeler isn’t optimistic about his chances to play against Texans

If you’re like me and fully expected to lock Austin Ekeler into your fantasy lineup for the first week of your fantasy playoffs, then this news will surely not find you well.

On Wednesday, Ekeler appeared on his weekly Yahoo Sports segment with Liz Loza where he told her he’s “just dealing with this day-by-day” and that he doesn’t feel all that optimistic about his chances to return in time for Sunday’s game.

“I can tell you it’s not looking good [for Sunday’s game],” said Ek. “Just because the history of COVID and how long it usually takes to dissipate or at least for our body to beat it. So, I’m just going to be chilling.”

Since Ekeler is vaccinated, all he needs to do is record two negative tests back-to-back within 24 hours of each other before he can be activated off the COVID-19 list.

Without him, the Chargers will turn to Justin Jackson to lead the backfield against the Texans while both Larry Rountree and Joshua Kelley figure to see a handful of snaps, as well.

So, here’s to hoping for a speedy recovery for Ekeler and every other Chargers player currently residing on the COVID-19 list.

And now for today’s links.

10 insights on the Chargers’ Pro Bowlers (Chargers.com)

Three takeaways from Wednesday’s pressers (Chargers.com)

Austin Ekeler doesn’t believe he’ll be back in time for Sunday’s game (Chargers Wire)

Former Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson reportedly died of chronic alcohol use according to his autopsy (ESPN)

Who were the biggest snubs from the Pro Bowl roster? (ESPN+)

Playoff projections for every NFL team (CBS Sports)

Week 16 power rankings (NFL.com)

J.J. Watt doesn’t believe he’s out for the year (NFL.com)

Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday (Pro Football Talk)

Week 16 quarterback power rankings (Pro Football Network)