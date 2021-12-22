6 Chargers named to 2022 Pro Bowl

On Wednesday evening, the NFL announced the rest of this year’s players who were nominated to the 2022 Pro Bowl. To no one’s surprise, the Chargers are sending one of the bigger hauls with six players in all. That’s tied for the second-most players from any club.

Of course we already knew that Justin Herbert and Rashawn Slater were going to be nominated as both led their respective positions in votes for AFC players. But the four other Chargers who got voted in are none other than Corey Linsley, Keenan Allen, Derwin James, and Joey Bosa.

Five players were also named as alternates. They included Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, Jared Cook, Linval Joseph, and Gabe Nabers.

Obviously, Ekeler being an alternate is one of the biggest snubs in the entire league. I mean, the man is second in the NFL with 17 touchdowns. It’s absolutely ridiculous. Another player who most-definitely deserved a trip to his first Pro Bowl is Kyzir White. All the guy has done is rack up 115 tackles in 14 games all while leading the team in tackles for loss and being tied for the team-lead in interceptions.

Either way, the players voted in are all incredibly deserving, so let’s go ahead and celebrate their success!

If you want, go ahead and let us know in the comments below who else on the Chargers got snubbed (if any) and let us know which players you believe could be in line for their first Pro Bowl a year from now!