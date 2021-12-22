Chargers place Austin Ekeler, Jalen Guyton on reserve/COVID-19 list

What seemed like a false alarm several days ago has now actually to fruition. On Wednesday afternoon, the Chargers placed running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Jalen Guyton on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Ekeler was first reported to have gone on the list on Monday along with Joey Bosa and Corey Linsley but the the team decided to forgo that move for 48 hours.

Ekeler and Guyton now join nine other players from the Chargers who are currently unavailable for this week’s game against the Texans. Between the two teams, there are a total of 18 players who have been placed on the COVID-19 list, including the majority of the Texans’ defense.

As of now, there have been no discussions or reports regarding the game’s chance at postponement similar to the games that were played on Tuesday night. If things end up going that way, the Chargers would have gone almost two weeks between games played.

With Ekeler and Guyton potentially out, that would open the door for the Chargers’ young group of ball carriers and potentially another decent workload for rookie wideout Josh Palmer.

As always, we’ll continue to update this situation as news breaks.