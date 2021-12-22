Chargers vs. Texans Week 16: By The Numbers

The Chargers are 8-6 after dropping their last game in overtime to the Chiefs. Luckily for them, a phenomenal opportunity for a bounce-back game is on tap for this weekend against the abysmal Texans. Houston is at or near the bottom of the NFL on both sides of the ball which means that the Chargers could actually stand to play without some of their top players should the team’s COVID-19 issues continue linger longer than expected.

And as much as many of you probably hoped for a Justin Herbert-Tyrod Taylor matchup, it pains me to say that you’ll unfortunately have to watch rookie Davis Mills struggle to look like a competent NFL quarterback. Due to injuries to Taylor, Mills was thrown into his own similar situation as Herbert was a year ago but things haven’t quite been as exciting for him to begin his NFL career.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.

Let’s dive right in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 388.3

Points per game: 27.1

Passing yards per game: 277.1

Rushing yards per game: 111.1

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 4,058 yards, 32 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 789

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - 10

Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 1,007

Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 92

Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams, RB Austin Ekeler - Seven

Justin Herbert finds Keenan Allen for the TD



Chargers back on top‼️



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/L9tjDZWPyJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 17, 2021

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 358.6

Points allowed per game: 26.4

Passing yards allowed per game: 221.8

Rushing yards allowed per game: 136.8

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Kyzir White - 115

Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White - Seven

Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 9.5

Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - 10

Interceptions: Three players tied at two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Joey Bosa - Six

Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis, DT Justin Jones - Two

Fantastic job by Kyzir White snuffing out this Dalvin Cook wide-zone run. LB1 continues to play at a very high level for this team. pic.twitter.com/CJhryCTDQM — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) November 17, 2021

Texans Offense

Total yards per game: 265.4

Points per game: 14.8

Passing yards per game: 188.0

Rushing yards per game: 77.4

Top Performers

Passing: QB Davis Mills - 1,946 yards, 10 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Rex Burkhead - 207

Rushing touchdowns: QB Tyrod Taylor - Three

Receiving yards: WR Brandin cooks - 947

Receptions: WR Brandin Cooks - 80

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Brandin Cooks - Five

Texans Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 378.4

Points allowed per game: 26.6

Passing yards allowed per game: 233.4

Rushing yards allowed per game: 145.0

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill - 96

Tackles for loss: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill - 12

Sacks: DE Jonathan Greenard - Eight

Passes Defended: DB Terrance Mitchell - Nine

Interceptions: CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. - Three

Forced fumbles: DB Terrance Mitchell - Three

Fumble recoveries: LB Christian Kirksey - Two