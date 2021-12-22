 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chargers vs. Texans Week 16: By The Numbers

Let’s take a look at this matchup on paper.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers are 8-6 after dropping their last game in overtime to the Chiefs. Luckily for them, a phenomenal opportunity for a bounce-back game is on tap for this weekend against the abysmal Texans. Houston is at or near the bottom of the NFL on both sides of the ball which means that the Chargers could actually stand to play without some of their top players should the team’s COVID-19 issues continue linger longer than expected.

And as much as many of you probably hoped for a Justin Herbert-Tyrod Taylor matchup, it pains me to say that you’ll unfortunately have to watch rookie Davis Mills struggle to look like a competent NFL quarterback. Due to injuries to Taylor, Mills was thrown into his own similar situation as Herbert was a year ago but things haven’t quite been as exciting for him to begin his NFL career.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.

Let’s dive right in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 388.3
Points per game: 27.1
Passing yards per game: 277.1
Rushing yards per game: 111.1

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 4,058 yards, 32 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 789
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - 10
Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 1,007
Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 92
Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams, RB Austin Ekeler - Seven

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 358.6
Points allowed per game: 26.4
Passing yards allowed per game: 221.8
Rushing yards allowed per game: 136.8

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Kyzir White - 115
Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White - Seven
Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 9.5
Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - 10
Interceptions: Three players tied at two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Joey Bosa - Six
Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis, DT Justin Jones - Two

Texans Offense

Total yards per game: 265.4
Points per game: 14.8
Passing yards per game: 188.0
Rushing yards per game: 77.4

Top Performers

Passing: QB Davis Mills - 1,946 yards, 10 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Rex Burkhead - 207
Rushing touchdowns: QB Tyrod Taylor - Three
Receiving yards: WR Brandin cooks - 947
Receptions: WR Brandin Cooks - 80
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Brandin Cooks - Five

Texans Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 378.4
Points allowed per game: 26.6
Passing yards allowed per game: 233.4
Rushing yards allowed per game: 145.0

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill - 96
Tackles for loss: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill - 12
Sacks: DE Jonathan Greenard - Eight
Passes Defended: DB Terrance Mitchell - Nine
Interceptions: CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. - Three
Forced fumbles: DB Terrance Mitchell - Three
Fumble recoveries: LB Christian Kirksey - Two

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...