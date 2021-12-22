Chargers Daily Links: Joe Gaziano joins Chase Daniel on COVID-19 list

On Tuesday, it was reported that Chase Daniel was being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Later in the day, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that second-year defensive lineman Joe Gaziano would also be joining him and the other seven players place on the list to begin the week.

As it stands, that makes nine players for the Chargers currently unavailable for this week’s game against the Texans. While there’s still plenty of time for players to return, we should also remain aware that we probably haven’t heard the last of players being placed on the list, either.

On the Texans side of things, defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Others placed on the COVID-19 list today include Jets OT Alijah Vera-Tucker & CB Michael Carter, Chargers QB Chase Daniel and DE Joe Gaziano, Saints TE Juwan Johnson, Bears DE Bilal Nichols and Texans DT Jaleel Johnson. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2021

And now for today’s links.

Will the Chargers make the playoffs? (Bolt Beat)

How does Brandon Staley plan on defending the Texans without Joey Bosa? (Chargers.com)

Three positions the Chargers should stay away from in the 202 draft (Bolt Beat)

Check out the trailer for episode nine of All In (Chargers.com)

Catch up on the latest buzz from week 16 in the NFL (ESPN+)

The Bucs are signing Le’Veon Bell (ESPN)

Week 16 power rankings (Pro Football Talk)

NFL rookie rankings (Pro Football Network)

What we learned from Tuesday night’s doubleheader (NFL.com)

NFL COVID-19 tracker (CBS Sports)