Chargers place Chase Daniel on reserve/COVID-19 list

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chargers are placing backup quarterback Chase Daniel on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. He joins seven other players who were placed on the list Monday, including Joey Bosa and Corey Linsley.

Like the rest of the league, the Chargers look like they’re dealing with their own minor situation and could be without a good amount of players when they take the field this Sunday in Houston.

Rookie offensive tackle Rashawn Slater luckily returned to practice on Monday which means the Chargers will get back one of their cornerstone players, but the impact of Bosa (who is already out for Sunday) and Linsley being away from the team can’t be understated.

Of course, the one situation that no one wants to touch on in hopes to ignore it into irrelevancy is that Justin Herbert could end up being a close contact of Daniel’s. Were that to happen, there would be a small chance neither return in time and the Chargers would be forced to start Easton Stick.

What a wonderfully horrendous world that would be!

But the good news is that Herbert is all fine and well and we’re just touching on the worst-case scenario. For good measure though, everyone grab your four-leaf clovers anyway.